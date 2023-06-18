Baby taken by gang member found safe; search for suspect continues

Authorities have safely located a baby who was taken from his mother's care by her boyfriend early Saturday.

California Highway Patrol

According to California Highway Patrol officers, who issued an alert for the child who is considered to be at risk, Jeremiah Montgomery, an 11-month-old baby, was taken at around 10 a.m. in the city of Los Angeles from his mother.

"On June 17, 2023, around 8:00 a.m., Childress and the victim engaged in a verbal dispute that turned physical," said a statement from Los Angeles Police Department. "The physical altercation resulted in the victim being choked, punched in the face, multiple fractures to her nose, and loss of consciousness."

After the suspect, 30-year-old Adonis Childress, dropped the mother off at West Hills Hospital in the 7300 block of Medical Center Drive, he fled from the area with the baby and the victim's cell phone, police said.

"The victim and her family repeatedly called the victim's phone and asked Childress to return the child, but he refused," LAPD said. "The victim's phone has since been turned off."

Just before 8 p.m., authorities reported that baby Jeremiah had been located and returned to family in "good health."

They are still searching for Childress, who is an allegedly active gang member whom they believe to be armed and dangerous. Childress has a black 2013 Kia Optima with New Mexico license plates numbered AMNF84.

Childress is Black, stands about 6-feet, 2-inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say he is not the baby's biological father. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue shorts and black sandals with white socks underneath.

Anyone with information was urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.