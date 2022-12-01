Watch CBS News
Avalanche watch issued for the Sierra area

By CBS13 Staff

SIERRA -- The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a backcountry avalanche watch due to a winter storm.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch is in effect from Thursday, 7 a.m. to Friday 7 a.m.

The area impacted will be the Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass on the north (Highway 49) and Ebbetts Pass on the south (Highway 4), including the Greater Lake Tahoe area.

Traveling near or in avalanche terrain is not recommended. 

