Auburn rolling out new downtown entertainment zones just in time for the holidays

The City of Auburn is getting ready to take its downtown atmosphere to the next level, launching new "entertainment zones" that will let people enjoy alcoholic beverages in designated public areas.

Soon, residents and visitors will be able to stroll through Old Town or Downtown Auburn with a drink in hand, legally.

"I looked at the bigger cities around San Francisco and Sacramento and realized they're doing it on an event permit basis," said Jonathan Wright, Auburn's Economic Development Director. "To do that every weekend doesn't make sense, so we decided, let's just do it Friday through Sunday."

The city plans to set up two zones, one in Old Town along Commercial and Washington Streets, and another downtown on Lincoln Way and High Street.

The zones will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Permitted beverages will include 12-ounce beers, five-ounce wine, and 12-ounce mixed drinks with no more than one ounce of distilled spirits.

Local businesses say they're excited about what this could mean for community life and the local economy.

"What a wonderful opportunity for folks to enjoy downtown Auburn and experience it in a whole new light," said Tyler Lovejoy, CEO and co-founder of The Station Public House.

To keep things organized, the city will implement several safety measures.

"For law enforcement purposes, they'll be branded cups so you can tell it's not just a solo cup," Wright said. "There's also going to be a way to identify that people have been ID'd by the business, so if there's any issue, we can trace it right back."

The idea of "entertainment zones" first started in San Francisco under a 2023 bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and has since expanded statewide. Cities like Sacramento have already adopted the concept and now Auburn is next.

"Having it available for those July 4th parties, the Festival of Lights Parade, or just shopping downtown on Saturdays is a great thing," said Michele Tuggle, CEO of the Auburn Area Chamber of Commerce. "I think it will make people want to explore Auburn."

Some residents agree, saying the change could bring new energy to the city's growing small-business scene.

"Businesses that are coming to Auburn are built on that kind of atmosphere," said local resident Amanda Dean. "I think people will want to come out more."

The new entertainment zones are set to officially launch on November 28, just in time for the holiday season.