Auburn police officer arrested in domestic incident investigation

An Auburn police officer was recently arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident reported in July, authorities said Friday.

Auburn Police Chief Bryan Morrison made the announcement and said the arrest was made by the Lincoln Police Department.

While details of the incident have not been released, Chief Morrison said the officer's name would not be released due to the officer being both a victim and a suspect.

Auburn police confirmed that the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation. Morrison emphasized that placing the officer on administrative leave is a standard procedure and "not an indication of guilt."

"Given the nature of the reported incident, we are treating this with the utmost regard," Chief Morrison said. "We understand the community expects transparency from its police department and law enforcement officers. To promote that we are ensuring that a thorough and impartial internal investigation occurs."

The officer was booked into the Placer County Jail back on July 14 but posted bail and was released, Auburn police confirmed.

CBS Sacramento reached out to the Lincoln Police Department for further comment but has not yet received a response.