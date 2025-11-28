Auburn woman, 88, missing after no-show at Thanksgiving gathering in Grass Valley

Authorities are asking for help from the community in finding a missing Auburn woman last seen leaving her Auburn home on Thanksgiving night.

Auburn police say 88-year-old Patricia Schrader left her Auburn home around 7 p.m. Thursday. She was expected at her family's home in Grass Valley, but she never arrived.

Schrader's sister reported her missing after she was around an hour overdue.

Police note that Schrader has a history of dementia.

The car Schrader was driving is a blue Honda Civic with the California license plate number 7GLV185.

Anyone who sees Schrader is urged to call Auburn police at (530) 823-4234.