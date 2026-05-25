Auburn residents urged to avoid possibly injured bear

Auburn residents are being warned about a possibly injured bear spotted wandering near the city.

Auburn police sent out an alert Sunday about a possible bear sighting near Parkside Terrace, near Placer High School.

Police said the bear was reportedly limping and appeared confused.

Residents are being told not to approach the bear. They are also being urged to keep pets inside and secure their trash cans.

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, police said.