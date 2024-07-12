Athens Fire prompts evacuation warnings in rural Placer County south of Lincoln

PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are battling a growing fire that has prompted some evacuation warnings in rural Placer County near Lincoln on Friday.

The incident, which has been named by Cal Fire as the Athens Fire, is near the Western Placer Waste Management facility off of Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road. Cal Fire says the incident started as a vehicle fire that quickly spread to vegetation.

Cal Fire says, as of 3 p.m., the wildfire has grown to 260 acres and is 50% contained.

An evacuation warning is in place for the following areas, per the Placer County Sheriff's Office: Athens Avenue east to Industrial Avenue, Industrial Avenue south to Sunset Boulevard, and Athens Avenue south to Sunset Boulevard.

The Athens Fire as seen from the air. Cal Fire NEU

Several roads are also closed: Sunset Boulevard at Cincinnati Avenue, Athens Boulevard at North Foothills, and Fiddyment Road at Athens Boulevard.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort has been alerted about the fire, the sheriff's office says, but the complex is not under evacuation at this time.