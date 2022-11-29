Watch CBS News
Assault investigation underway in Rancho Cordova

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities are investigating an assault that happened Monday night in Rancho Cordova.

The scene is on Italia Way and Zinfandel Drive, a residential neighborhood. Rancho Cordova police have set up crime scene tape around the area, where, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, someone on a bicycle was assaulted on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Mercy San Juan Medical Center in unknown condition.

No further information has been released. 

