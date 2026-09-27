A's fans, local leaders take over left field to show support for Sacramento MLB team push

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A whiteout and rooftop takeover in the A's season finale. Those fans are making their point that Sacramento can be a permanent Major League City.

"This city will embrace anything that comes here and puts their name on a jersey, a T-shirt," Lifelong A's Fan Troi Bedal said. "I think very well we could support them and make it very successful here for years to come."

Getting a Major League Baseball team, adorning the city of Sacramento across uniforms, has been in the works since the beginning of the season. That hope was still alive at the final A's game on Sunday.

Rivercities Baseball Initiative teamed up with local leaders and fans to show their support for this movement.

"For a league that wants to become 32 teams, Sacramento makes the most sense for getting the next major league team," Rivercities Baseball Initiative Co-Founder Matt McDonald said.

Along with many fans, one hopeful is the mayor of Sacramento.

"We've been a proven market here for 40 years for the Kings, for 25 years for pro baseball with the AAA team, and Sac Republic have been doing great here, drawing fans," Mayor Kevin McCarty shared. "We know that Sacramento is a city that supports sports."

The big question is, how realistic will it be to make this move?

Rivercities Baseball Initiative says they're feeling positive with the Sacramento pitch.

"My understanding is that they've made some really good progress behind the scenes," McDonald said. "I think you're going to hear from them down the road very soon on what kind of progress they've made and I have every reason to believe that it's really exciting for the region."

Although the idea makes fans and local leaders excited, there is still a ways to go before that MLB dream can become a reality.

"We're right there off the river. I mean, just amazing backdrop. It would be phenomenal," Bedal shared. "I think Sacramento is a very special place that's got a lot more to come."

They're asking the community for help by showing support and signing up for the Rivercities Baseball Initiative to encourage the MLB to look at Sacramento is their next destination.