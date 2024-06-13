Arson investigators respond to grass fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Arson investigators responded to the scene of a grass fire that crews were able to prevent from spreading to a Sacramento neighborhood on Thursday morning.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of Consumnes River Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. where they found a two-acre grass fire.

Crews said they were concerned that the wind was going to push the fire in the direction of a Delta Shores neighborhood.

The field in which the fire was burning had a fuel break in it and the fire was knocked down at five acres without causing any evacuations.

Firefighters said they hadn't determined a cause of the fire but there was a person of interest on the property and arson investigators responded.

No injuries were reported.