Watch CBS News
Local News

Arson investigators respond to grass fire in Sacramento

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Arson investigators responded to the scene of a grass fire that crews were able to prevent from spreading to a Sacramento neighborhood on Thursday morning. 

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the 1900 block of Consumnes River Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. where they found a two-acre grass fire. 

Crews said they were concerned that the wind was going to push the fire in the direction of a Delta Shores neighborhood. 

The field in which the fire was burning had a fuel break in it and the fire was knocked down at five acres without causing any evacuations. 

Firefighters said they hadn't determined a cause of the fire but there was a person of interest on the property and arson investigators responded. 

No injuries were reported. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 9:04 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.