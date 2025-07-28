2 arrests made after stabbing in Citrus Heights bowling alley

Two arrests have been made in connection with a weekend stabbing that took place inside a Citrus Heights business, police said Monday.

The Citrus Heights Police Department said its officers responded shortly after noon on Sunday to a report of a violent altercation between two groups inside Fireside Lanes on Auburn Boulevard, just north of Antelope Road.

Two men with stab wounds were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive, police said.

Citrus Heights police said that witness accounts and the department's real-time information center helped identify and track the suspects' whereabouts.

Alejandro Roque, Jr., 19, and Moses Leyva, 18, were arrested after being pulled over in the neighboring city of Antelope. Citrus Heights police said two guns were recovered from the car. Both men have been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Roque faces charges of felony battery causing serious bodily injury and carrying a concealed firearm, police said. Leyva faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.

Police said that additional individuals are being sought for questioning. Anyone who may have information relevant to the investigation should contact the Citrus Heights Police Department.