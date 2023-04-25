Arrest warrant issued for Nate Diaz after street fight video involving TikToker

NEW ORLEANS, La. – An arrest warrant has been issued in New Orleans for UFC star and Stockton native Nate Diaz.

CBS Sports reports that the warrant was issued after video surfaced over the weekend of Diaz allegedly choking out TikToker Rodney Peterson during a brawl outside of a Misfits Boxing event in New Orleans.

In the video, Diaz could be seen grabbing the man and locking him in a choke hold. Peterson is then dropped to the ground.

New Orleans police say Diaz is facing second-degree battery charges in connection to the incident.

Diaz, 38, last UFC match was in September 2022 where we won with a choke submission over Tony Ferguson. He has since declined from resigning with UFC – instead booking a boxing match against social media personality Jake Paul on Aug. 5.

Notably, Peterson rose to popularity due to his resemblance to Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul – a fact Peterson acknowledges in his TikTok bio with the statement "Not Logan Paul"