Arrest made after missing Modesto woman's body found in San Joaquin County

MODESTO — An arrest was made in the murder of a Modesto woman who was reported missing in early January, authorities said Monday.

Ceres resident Scott Allen Tackett, 40, who was already in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on two separate cases, was arrested on April 1 and rebooked on murder charges, the Modesto Police Department said.

Rita Solis, 46, of Modesto Modesto Police Department

Rita Solis, 46, was officially reported missing on January 13, though, her family told police they had not been able to contact her for about a week prior.

Investigators later found Solis' body at a remote location in Vernalis, an unincorporated community in San Joaquin County west of Modesto. The cause of death remains unclear at this time.

No further information was released.