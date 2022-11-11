Watch CBS News
Arrest made in deadly broad daylight car-to-car shooting in South Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — An arrest has been made in an October car-to-car shooting that killed one person in south Sacramento, authorities said Thursday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Sacramento resident Peter Van Phan, 26, is being held without bail in the county Main Jail on a single count of homicide for the shooting death of Andy The Van, 20.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on October 27 along the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Just minutes later, a passerby called to report seeing someone inside a crashed car that appeared to have been shot.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Van sitting inside his car that had crashed into a fence.He had been shot at least once and deputies started life-saving measures before medics arrived.

Van was then rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries hours later, the sheriff's office said.

Phan is expected to appear in court on November 14.

