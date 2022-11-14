Arraignment continued until January for suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee

STOCKTON - Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee appeared in a Stockton courtroom Monday for an arraignment hearing.

Monday's hearing was a continuation of previous arraignment proceedings. Although San Joaquin County District Attorney Toni Verber Salazar has said she is confident additional charges will be added as the investigation continues, no new charges have yet been filed.

Suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee appears in court for an arraignment hearing on October 25.

Brownlee is accused of killing six people in Stockton and Oakland, but so far, he has only been charged with three murders. He will remain in custody and is scheduled to return to court in January 2023.