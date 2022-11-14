Watch CBS News
Local News

Arraignment continued until January for suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee appeared in a Stockton courtroom Monday for an arraignment hearing.

Monday's hearing was a continuation of previous arraignment proceedings. Although San Joaquin County District Attorney Toni Verber Salazar has said she is confident additional charges will be added as the investigation continues, no new charges have yet been filed. 

wesley-brownlee-court-stockton-serial-killer-case.jpg
Suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee appears in court for an arraignment hearing on October 25. 

Brownlee is accused of killing six people in Stockton and Oakland, but so far, he has only been charged with three murders. He will remain in custody and is scheduled to return to court in January 2023. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 11:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.