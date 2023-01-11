Armed suspect shot and killed by Placer County deputies

PLACER COUNTY — An investigation is underway after deputies shot and killed a suspect in Placer County.

According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 10, just before midnight, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 49 at Locksley Lane in North Auburn.

The Sheriff's Office says that during the stop, the driver got into an "armed confrontation" with deputies despite their attempts to de-escalate the situation.

Deputies then shot the suspect and rendered aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the deputies were injured.

An investigation is underway.

