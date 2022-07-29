Detectives arrest suspect accused of shooting homeless man in Arden area

ARDEN-ARCADE — Authorities have arrested a suspect who they say shot a homeless man in the Arden-Arcade area late Thursday morning.

Early Friday morning, Chad Jones, 36, was arrested and booked for attempted homicide.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the shooting happened at around 11:19 a.m. in the area of Alta Arden Expressway and Glendale Lane.

Both men, who Grassmann said were homeless, met up before Jones shot the other. The victim had life-threatening injuries.

Grassmann said Jones is well known by law enforcement and was on formal searchable probation stemming from cases in 2019.

Jones is being held without bail and is expected to be in court on Tuesday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.