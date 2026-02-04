2 found dead after fire in Arden-Arcade home with hoarder-like conditions

Two people were found dead and a firefighter was hurt after a fire ripped through an Arden Arcade home overnight into Wednesday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along William Way a little after 10 p.m., finding a single-story home involved with heavy flames. The fire appears to have originated from the back of the home, firefighters say.

Firefighters were also told that two people were still believed to be inside. Crews started an aggressive attack and searched the home, with the effort complicated by hoarder-like conditions.

One person was found dead toward the back of the home, firefighters say. A more thorough search then found another person dead inside.

The home did have a working smoke alarm that alerted residents about the fire, and one other person who lived there managed to get out safely.

Metro Fire says one firefighter suffered a minor burn injury to the hand that required medical attention.

Exactly what started the fire remains under investigation.