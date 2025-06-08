Man shot twice while driving in Arden-Arcade, crashes into tree

A man in Arden-Arcade was seriously injured after being shot while driving early Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 6 a.m., a driver near Marconi Avenue and Montclaire Street was shot at about 30 times. The Sheriff's Office said he was struck twice and then crashed into a tree.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call them at 916-874-5115.