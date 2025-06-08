Watch CBS News
Man shot twice while driving in Arden-Arcade, crashes into tree

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

A man in Arden-Arcade was seriously injured after being shot while driving early Sunday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 6 a.m., a driver near Marconi Avenue and Montclaire Street was shot at about 30 times. The Sheriff's Office said he was struck twice and then crashed into a tree.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call them at 916-874-5115. 

