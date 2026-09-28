Arden shooting leaves woman dead as families take cover inside nearby trampoline park

A woman was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon outside an Arden-area trampoline park, where families inside heard the gunfire and scrambled for cover.

Sacramento police said the shooting happened on Arden Way near Urban Air Adventure Park. Officers later arrested 36-year-old Fresno resident Edward Tucker on homicide-related charges.

Lysette Rodriguez had just arrived at Urban Air with her two children and a friend when she heard a series of gunshots.

"All we heard is just pop, pop, pop, pop," Rodriguez said. "I looked at my kids and Julian, my 8-year-old son, he did the best he could. He grabbed his brother, I told him to go behind the counter."

Julian said he immediately realized what he was hearing.

"I thought it was real gunshots," he said.

Police said two women were shot outside the business. One died, while the other remained in critical condition.

Rodriguez said the experience has been especially difficult for her youngest child, who is 3.

"I have to deal with my 3-year-old saying, 'Mommy, mommy, gun, gun, pew, pew, cops and die,'" she said. "I didn't even know he knew that word."

Another child with the family, 11-year-old Malachi, said his first instinct was to find somewhere to hide.

"I just thought to run and hide," he said.

Rodriguez said she was proud of how the children reacted, but they remained shaken afterward.

"Them crawling into bed just wanting to watch a movie and just cuddle tight and just be with each other," she said. "It's hard to explain it to them."

Police have not identified either woman who was shot. Homicide detectives are handling the case.