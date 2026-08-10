Arden-Arcade residents speak out against prisoner re-entry home in neighborhood

More than 200 Arden-Arcade residents packed a community meeting Monday night, demanding answers over a planned re-entry home for formerly incarcerated people that is set to open next month.

The home, along Norris Avenue in the northern Arden-Arcade area, has sparked opposition from neighbors and local officials who say its location near multiple schools and in the middle of a residential neighborhood is inappropriate.

The nonprofit operating the home, Inside Circle, purchased the property and plans to house people transitioning back into the community after serving time in prison.

"I want to know how they were first allowed to even purchase a property within that short distance of a school," one resident said.

CBS News Sacramento first reported on the planned re-entry home last month. Some neighbors said they were caught off guard by the project, with some saying they live next door to the property and were unaware of the plans until recently.

The proximity to schools was one of the biggest concerns raised Monday night. Residents pointed to several nearby campuses, including one they said shares a fence line with the property.

"I think that there needs to be change to the legislation here that would prevent this type of program from being put smack in the middle of a family-oriented community next to schools," resident Bryan Hiestand explained.

Sacramento County Supervisor Rich Desmond opened the meeting by saying he supports rehabilitation and successful re-entry for people leaving prison but believes the Norris Avenue property is the wrong location.

"We all have a vested interest in making sure they rehabilitate, they re-enter community, and they are successful," Desmond said. "But this is the wrong location, and I wish they had worked with my office and with the sheriff's department on finding a more suitable location for this program."

Inside Circle CEO Eldra Jackson was there to hear all of it, laying out the groundwork of how the program works and to answer any questions.

"We have established strict, multi-layered screening criteria," Jackson explained. "Individuals with any history of serious offenses against minors, sex offenses, arson, or high-risk sexually violent convictions are operationally banned from our home. Furthermore, every single person in our home remains under active legal supervision by either Sacramento County Probation or State Parole."

That explanation did little to ease concerns for some residents, who called for the property to be sold and the program relocated.

"I think the best solution is that Mr. Jackson considers selling the property, doing it at a reasonable price, and move it somewhere that makes a lot more sense," one resident said.

Why the county and city can't simply stop it

The dispute also centers on who has authority over the home.

While Sacramento city and county officials have voiced opposition, state law limits the ability of local governments to block certain re-entry programs operated as residential homes for up to six people.

That means the county and city cannot simply prevent the home from opening based on local opposition as long as it meets the requirements established under state law.

Desmond said he plans to continue working with state officials to determine whether there is a way to stop the project or move it to another location.

Meanwhile, residents are organizing a petition opposing the home and are pushing for the operation to be shut down or relocated.

Inside Circle plans to hold additional community meetings as it prepares to open the home next month.