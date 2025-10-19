Man dies after reported fight at Sacramento County Jack in the Box, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a reported assault at a Sacramento County Jack in the Box turned deadly on Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the Jack in the Box on Marconi Avenue and Watt Avenue in Arden Arcade around noon, saying a man was found unresponsive after a reported assault.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, deputies said.

Another man was detained after witnesses reported that the two men were involved in a physical fight, deputies said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to take over the investigation.