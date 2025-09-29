22 vehicles seized, arrests made in Antioch sideshow crackdown

Authorities in the East Bay said they seized more than two dozen vehicles and made multiple arrests following a sideshow in Antioch involving hundreds of spectators over the weekend.

Police announced Saturday the results of a DUI and sideshow crackdown funded by the state's Office of Traffic Safety that took place the night before. Antioch officers were joined by officers of the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division.

"Our planning paid off," the department said on social media.

Officers said they located two intersections where more than 200 vehicles and about 300 spectators were gathering to start a sideshow.

Last night, we teamed up with our friends at @chpgoldengate for a DUI and sideshow suppression detail funded by @ots_ca.... Posted by Antioch Police Department on Saturday, September 27, 2025

The crowd took over the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and East 18th Street, saying they blocked traffic and prevented fire trucks and ambulances from getting through. Officers then moved in to stop the sideshow.

During the crackdown, officers said they seized 22 vehicles, which will be impounded for 30 days. In addition, four stolen vehicles were recovered.

Police said they made "several" felony arrests and arrested at least one driver for driving under the influence. More than 30 citations were also issued.

Authorities have not released the names of those arrested.