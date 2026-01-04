Antetokounmpo scores 37 in Bucks' 115-98 victory over Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks sailed to a 115-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Antetokounmpo made 13 of 17 shots from the field and 11 of 13 at the free-throw line in 31 minutes as the Bucks won for the fifth time in their last seven games. Kevin Porter Jr. added 25 points and 10 assists, while Myles Turner scored 15 points.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points and Zach LaVine had 20 for the Kings, who have lost five games in a row.

Antetokounmpo scored on a layup, and A.J. Green made a technical foul shot to put the Bucks up 62-42 late in the second quarter. Antetokounmpo made 6 of 7 shots from the floor and all three attempts at the foul line for 15 points in the first half.

After shooting 54.5% in the first quarter, the Kings descended to 26.1% in the second for 18 total points.

Behind by 24 points in the third quarter, the Kings went on a 29-8 run, capped with a basket by Drew Eubanks to cut the Bucks' lead to 88-83 . Milwaukee responded with an 18-5 run, completed with two free throws by Antetokounmpo.

LaVine returned to the lineup after missing the last nine games due to a left ankle sprain, but was not part of the starting five.

Up next

Milwaukee Bucks: At the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Sacramento Kings: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.