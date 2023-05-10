"This is surprising": Antelope homicide raises concerns while shooter on the run

ANTELOPE – A gunman is on the run after a shooting left a driver dead Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened near Firestone Way and Fawn Hollow Way.

Investigators are not calling it a car-to-car shooting. They say they believe the shooter got out of their car before approaching the victim and his girlfriend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooter drove a dark sedan and pulled up next to the victim's car while he drove. From there, it is believed the driver then crashed into another car before hitting a house.

"I'm hoping it was just an isolated incident," said Desiree Fox.

At first, Sacramento sheriff's deputies responded to a crash, but when they arrived, they found a man shot dead. His girlfriend sat next to him but did not have any injuries.

People living nearby were shocked to see a crime scene, especially so close to a school and park.

"This is surprising," said Roger McKelvey, a neighbor. "We don't normally have this kind of stuff happen."