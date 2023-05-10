Watch CBS News
Local News

"This is surprising": Antelope homicide raises concerns while shooter on the run

By Shawnte Passmore

/ CBS Sacramento

Antelope homicide raises concerns while shooter on the run
Antelope homicide raises concerns while shooter on the run 01:44

ANTELOPE – A gunman is on the run after a shooting left a driver dead Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened near Firestone Way and Fawn Hollow Way.

Investigators are not calling it a car-to-car shooting. They say they believe the shooter got out of their car before approaching the victim and his girlfriend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the shooter drove a dark sedan and pulled up next to the victim's car while he drove. From there, it is believed the driver then crashed into another car before hitting a house.

"I'm hoping it was just an isolated incident," said Desiree Fox.

At first, Sacramento sheriff's deputies responded to a crash, but when they arrived, they found a man shot dead. His girlfriend sat next to him but did not have any injuries.

People living nearby were shocked to see a crime scene, especially so close to a school and park.

"This is surprising," said Roger McKelvey, a neighbor. "We don't normally have this kind of stuff happen." 

Shawnte Passmore
Shawnte-Passmore-Web-Headshot-CBS.jpg

Shawnte Passmore joined CBS13 in January 2022.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 5:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.