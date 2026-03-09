Antelope hit-and-run caught on camera leaves 2 people seriously injured

A dramatic video shows the moment a driver hits a pair of people out for a walk with their dog before taking off in Antelope, leaving them both seriously injured.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Palmerson and Falcon View drives, where neighbors were left shaken up.

Neighbors along Palmerson Drive say they want something done to strengthen safety in the area. Nicholas Amaya told us he's lived there his entire life and that vehicles have been hit in their driveway or on the street outside their home at least five different times.

"The only time they slow down is, we have speed bumps, and i'll see them slow down," he said. "Other than that, they just fly right through it."

Amaya says this latest hit-and-run crash should be the final straw.

That day, just before sunset, the surveillance camera at his family's home captured a disturbing sight. A driver in a black sedan signaled for a left turn, ran through a stop sign and plowed right into the two people walking their dog, sending one person airborne.

"I saw it, and I couldn't believe it. You know, somebody just hitting somebody like that, a family and just driving away," Amaya said.

The driver took off and is still on the run. Both people were taken to the hospital with major injuries, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said.

Neighbors say they want to see this driver held accountable.

"I would say people just got to slow down and stay off their phones. That's about it, honestly," Mak Cov said. "Like, if that, if that guy was paying attention, he obviously would have seen, whoever that was, would have seen people crossing the road."

In Sacramento County alone, the latest data from California's Office of Traffic Safety shows hit-and-run crashes with injuries and fatalities have increased every single year since 2018, totaling more than 2,400.

Neighbors in this Antelope neighborhood say they want to feel safer when walking these streets.

"Because I walk my dog, I'll go, you know, three, four in the morning to avoid people before I get going, because it's crazy," Amaya said.

Law enforcement officials say the possible suspect vehicle is a black Toyota Camry that could have some front-end or passenger-side damage. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the CHP's North Sacramento office.