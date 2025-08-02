An area of Lake Tahoe has elevated levels of E. coli, testing revealed

An area of Lake Tahoe tested for high levels of E. coli, prompting a warning to stay out of the water, the U.S. Forest Service said on Friday.

The tested samples were from the South Shore of Lake Tahoe near Camp Richardson Resort.

Due to the elevated levels of E. coli, the Forest Service said people should not swim in the area between Jameson Beach and the Valhalla Boathouse. Those two areas were tested and did not show elevated levels of E. coli as of Friday.

After elevated levels of E. coli were found, the resort immediately inspected its sewer lines, the Forest Service said.

A leak was found, and repairs are underway.

The elevated levels were found because agencies in Lake Tahoe routinely test the water during the summer to make sure it's safe for recreation, the Forest Service said.

Officials will test the area daily to let people know when it's safe to return. They could also implement more precautions depending on E. coli levels.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people not to swallow water when swimming or playing in recreational waters such as lakes, ponds, rivers, streams and swimming pools.