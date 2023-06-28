Amtrak train in California partially derails after colliding with truck

Several hurt in California train derailment, crash Several hurt in California train derailment, crash 00:23

An Amtrak train in California partially derailed after crashing into a water truck, officials said Wednesday.

Ventura County police and fire officials responded to a "train versus vehicle" collision that took place in the city of Moorpark shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Train number 14, the Coast Star Light, was traveling from Seattle to Los Angeles when it struck a water truck blocking the tracks, Amtrak said in a statement.

"Some of the cars have derailed but are still upright," the Ventura County Sheriff's Department tweeted. The train had eight cars, including a baggage car, dining car, two coaches, a lounge, and three sleepers, along with two locomotives, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Three of the cars derailed, the fire department said, but it did not specify which ones.

#Gabbert; Incident Update: 16 total patients transported - 1 addl pt w/ a minor medical emergency. VC Human Services Agency, VC EMS, VCSO, and the Red Cross continue to support passengers taken to the reunification center. VCFD fire and EMS crews have cleared the scene. pic.twitter.com/kPpJKPVLRk — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 29, 2023

Approximately 186 passengers and 13 crew were evacuated from the train. A total of 16 patients were taken to local hospitals, 15 of whom had minor injuries, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The truck driver was taken to a trauma center, the department said.

According to dispatch audio from the Ventura County Fire Department, one crew member was injured in the collision and there was "severe damage" to the train.