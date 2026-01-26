Amtrak Capitol Corridor temporarily reducing train service through late February

Service on the Capitol Corridor rail service between the Bay Area and Sacramento will be reduced for the next several weeks, as the agency seeks to address ongoing mechanical problems that have led to disruptions.

According to officials, five weekday trains and two weekend trains will not be running during the service reduction, which began on Monday and is slated to continue through Feb. 27.

Trains not operating during Capitol Corridor reduction:

• Train 520 (weekday 5:28 a.m. from Oakland)

• Train 526 (weekday 8:58 a.m. from Oakland)

• Train 534 (weekday 1:58 p.m. from Oakland)

• Train 531 (weekday 8:53 a.m. from Sacramento)

• Train 537 (weekday 10:53 a.m. from Sacramento)

• Train 736 (weekend 2:58 p.m. from Oakland)

• Train 737 (weekend 11:53 a.m. from Sacramento)

Officials said trains 736 and 737 will operate only on Feb. 8.

"We know how disruptive this can be, especially for those who rely on our trains for daily commutes, and we appreciate your patience as we work through these challenges," said Rob Padgette, the agency's managing director.

In a statement, Capitol Corridor said it hopes to address issues that have led to cancellations and last-minute service changes over the past month.

The agency said the primary issue was the limited availability of locomotives. Capitol Corridor shares a fleet with the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority, which manages the Gold Runner rail service in the Central Valley.

While there are normally standby locomotives to fill in when mechanical issues occur, the backups have not been available in recent weeks, according to the agency.

Capitol Corridor said they are also pursuing the short-term lease of additional locomotives and mechanical teams are returning sidelined equipment to service. Caltrans is also moving forward with a program to overhaul older locomotives to strengthen the reliability of the fleet.

"As locomotive availability improves, we will move quickly to restore full service and keep you informed every step of the way," Padgette added.