Sacramento County asks for help identifying John Doe found in American River

Sacramento County officials are asking for the public's help identifying a man who was found dead in the American River earlier this week.

The man was discovered Sept. 13 by two people passing along the river, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Officials said there were no signs of trauma, and no identification was found with him. Fingerprint searches also did not produce a match.

The man is believed to have been between 20 and 40 years old, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. Coroner officials said he may have been Hispanic, Asian or of mixed race.

He had brown eyes, long straight black hair and a black mustache, beard and goatee. Officials said he had no identifying scars, tattoos or other marks and was wearing clothing consistent with activewear.

A composite image created using a human-drawn sketch and post-mortem photos, with AI used to help produce a more accurate likeness, has been released by the coroner's office.

Depiction of the man whose body was found. Sacramento County Coroner's Office

The cause of death remains undetermined, pending toxicology and other test results.

Anyone who may recognize the man or have information about his identity is asked to contact the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.