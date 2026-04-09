Placer County crews searching for teen last seen in American River

A search is underway late Thursday morning for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen in the American River but never resurfaced.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a witness saw the teen enter the water around 10:30 a.m. near the confluence in the Auburn area and called 911.

Crews from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, along with Cal Fire, are helping with the search. A dive team, drones and a helicopter are at the scene, the sheriff's office says.

No other details about the incident, including a full description of the teen, have been released.

This is a developing story.