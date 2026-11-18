A man was found dead after a garage fire at a home in Pine Grove on Tuesday, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the residential fire on Tuesday and found the garage engulfed in flames.

Amador Fire Protection District crews arrived and contained the fire.

A search of the garage later found a dead man, according to the sheriff's office.

His identity and exactly how hed died has not yet been confirmed. Investigators said he will remain listed as a "John Doe: until he is positively identified.

The investigation remains ongoing.