Amador County gas leak prompts evacuations in Jackson

Mandatory evacuations are underway near a gas leak in the Amador County community of Jackson late Friday morning.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said evacuation orders are in effect for the areas near Highway 88, Mission Boulevard, Center Street and Broadway.

The sheriff's office front lobby is also closed because of the gas leak.

Authorities said the natural gas leak was caused by construction along Bright Avenue in Jackson.

It is unclear when the evacuation order will be lifted, the sheriff's office said.