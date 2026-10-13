Amador County government buildings evacuated after gas leak
A gas leak forced evacuations at the Amador County Administrative Center and District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.
The Amador County Sheriff's Office lobby was also closed to the public while crews responded.
Officials said no other evacuations were necessary and public safety employees and emergency responders remained on duty.
Members of the public were being asked to avoid the affected area.
The sheriff's office lobby will reopen once the gas leak is resolved.