Amador County arrests made after fiber lines cut, triggering AT&T outage

Several people were arrested after investigators say fiber-optic lines were cut and stripped in Amador County, causing an AT&T internet outage that stretched from Lockeford to Plymouth.

The outage began a little after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

Ione police responded to an area along Highway 124 near Highway 88 and found a vehicle parked nearby, along with evidence that fiber-optic cables had been cut and stripped.

Investigators believed the suspects were hiding in nearby woods. Sheriff's deputies joined the search, and the suspects eventually emerged several hours later covered in mud.

The suspects' vehicle. Amador County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said a ladder used to reach the utility lines was found in the woods. Flock camera images also showed an extension ladder sticking out of the suspects' truck as it traveled into Amador County, the sheriff's office said.

One suspect was also allegedly found with drugs in his pocket.

The suspects were arrested and booked into the Amador County Jail. Their names and specific charges were not immediately released.