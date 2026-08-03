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Amador County Fair employee accused of child sex abuse faces additional allegations

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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An Amador County Fair carnival employee accused of sexually abusing a child is now facing additional allegations after several people came forward following his arrest, law enforcement officials said.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said that as of Monday, seven individuals have reported similar allegations of misconduct following the initial incident involving a child that happened Saturday night.

Authorities identified the suspect as 64-year-old Guillermo Carrillo of Fort Bragg. Carrillo is being held in the Amador County Jail on suspicion of committing a lewd or lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.

Carrillo's bail has been set at $100,000, officials said.

Investigators said the additional reports remain under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

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