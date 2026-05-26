Amador County driver dies after crashing into oncoming traffic

A driver in Amador County died after crashing into oncoming traffic on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 4 p.m., an eastbound driver in a Honda Civic veered into the westbound lanes of Ridge Road, near Sandar Road in Pine Grove, and struck two vehicles.

According to the CHP, a Chevy Traverse tried to swerve out of the way but was sideswiped. A GMC Sierra was then struck head-on after the Honda driver kept traveling eastbound.

The Honda driver was taken to a hospital but died.

The driver and passengers of the GMC Sierra had minor to moderate injuries, and the occupants of the Chevy Traverse were not injured, the CHP said.

The CHP said the crash remains under investigation, and it is currently not known why the Honda driver crossed into oncoming traffic. Investigators are also still determining if alcohol or drugs were a factor.