Watch CBS News
Local News

Several Interstate 80 lanes closed near Alta due to big rig crash, oil spill

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

An extended closure of lanes on westbound Interstate 80 is expected Friday afternoon after a big rig crash and oil spill, officials said. 

The California Highway Patrol said two lanes on the westbound I-80 are blocked near Alta due to the crash. Eastbound was also temporarily closed for emergency vehicles to access the crash scene. 

wb-i80-multiple-semi-crashes-alta-2.jpg
A big-rig crash on I-80 near Alta forced several lane closures Friday afternoon. CHP Gold Run

Cal Fire reported multiple semi-truck crashes in the same area with major injuries. 

An estimated time for the lanes to reopen is unknown. The CHP said at about 11:45 a.m. that oil is on the road the closure will be for an extended period. 

Details surrounding what led up to the crash are unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue