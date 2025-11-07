Several Interstate 80 lanes closed near Alta due to big rig crash, oil spill

An extended closure of lanes on westbound Interstate 80 is expected Friday afternoon after a big rig crash and oil spill, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol said two lanes on the westbound I-80 are blocked near Alta due to the crash. Eastbound was also temporarily closed for emergency vehicles to access the crash scene.

A big-rig crash on I-80 near Alta forced several lane closures Friday afternoon. CHP Gold Run

Cal Fire reported multiple semi-truck crashes in the same area with major injuries.

An estimated time for the lanes to reopen is unknown. The CHP said at about 11:45 a.m. that oil is on the road the closure will be for an extended period.

Details surrounding what led up to the crash are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.