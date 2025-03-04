Watch CBS News
Sacramento-area Goodwill store evacuated due to suspicious device

By Cecilio Padilla

ARDEN ARCADE – Authorities say a bomb squad had to respond to a Sacramento-area Goodwill store Tuesday morning after a suspicious device was found.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the device was found at the store along the Alta Arden Expressway. Due to the situation, the store was evacuated.

No specifics about the device have been released, but the bomb squad was called out to the scene.

Deputies say the device was later found to be inert and not a threat. 

