Authorities investigating how 7-foot-long alligator ended up in the American River at Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS - A 7-foot-long alligator was found in Fair Oaks along the American River and investigators are trying to find out how it got there.

"At this point, we don't know where it came from," said Capt. Patrick Foy with the California Dept. of Fish & Wildlife.

The large reptile is at the center of an investigation.

"An alligator of that size can be a dangerous animal and there's no business for unpermitted people who don't have skills, training and expertise to care for an animal like that to actually possess that animal unlawfully," said Foy.

It all started with a couple of anonymous calls a week ago.

"They said 'I'm aware of a friend who has an alligator and they want to make sure it gets taken care of properly,'" said Foy.

The state was unable to track down the caller.

"Next thing you know, it turned up anonymously at the Wildlife Care Association in Sacramento," Foy said.

On Wednesday, a man brought the alligator to the facility in a trailer with its mouth taped shut. He reportedly claimed to have found it at Sailor Bar, a popular recreation spot along the river in Fair Oaks.

"Oh my gosh, that's scary," said Patty Allen.

Patty Allen walks there frequently and said she's glad to hear the state was able to safely take the gator into custody and transfer it to a proper, permitted facility.

"I hope so because I don't want to find any alligator eggs around here," she said.

Authorities wonder if the alligator tale is possibly a fish story.

"In the winter in California are unsuitable for alligators...and end up succumbing to our winters," said Foy.

And more likely, it's a gator that outgrew its surroundings and its owner.

"There are people who think, 'I want to have this alligator for a while', then next thing you know, it grows up and they are unwilling or incapable of caring for it properly," said Foy.

By law, whoever is found guilty of possessing an alligator in California can be convicted of misdemeanor possession of an alligator and can receive a maximum fine of $1,000 and even six months in jail.