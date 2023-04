Alligator found in American River near Fair Oaks dies; investigation continues The 7-foot-long alligator that was found in Fair Oaks along the American River is now dead and investigators are trying to find out how it got there. "At this point, we don't know where it came from," said Capt. Patrick Foy with the California Dept. of Fish & Wildlife. The large reptile is at the center of an investigation.​