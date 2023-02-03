Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Granite Bay with 4-year-old in her car

GRANITE BAY – A woman is under arrest not only for suspicion of trying to sell an undercover officer fentanyl, but also for allegedly bringing a young child with her to the deal.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, earlier in January, they got information about a possible fentanyl dealer. An undercover officer soon tried to arrange a deal with her – and the woman allegedly offered to sell over 14 grams of fentanyl.

A meeting was then set for Jan. 27 in Granite Bay. Detectives watched the suspect – 33-year-old Sacramento resident Natasha Trusnik – pull into a shopping center and she was soon taken into custody.

The agreed upon amount of fentanyl was found with Trusnik, detectives say, and even more fentanyl and other drugs were found in her car.

Further, detectives say Trusnik had shown up to the deal with a 4-year-old child in her car.

Trusnik was arrested and is now facing charges of transportation and sales of narcotics as well as child endangerment.