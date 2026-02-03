After Stockton derailment, California lawmaker pushes for tougher rail safety rules

A California congressman is calling for more railroad oversight. It comes on the three-year anniversary of one of the nation's most destructive railway accidents and just a day after a derailment in Stockton.

Most of the 17,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers now have power restored following Monday's train accident in the Stockton railyards. But that mishap highlights the impact a train derailment can have on nearby communities.

"Millions of Americans live and work along hazmat railways," said Ed Kelly, general president of the International Association of Firefighters. "We need to protect them."

This week marks the three-year anniversary of the fire and explosion in East Palestine, Ohio, that was caused by a train derailment.

Congressman John Garamendi says similar tanker cars carrying flammable chemicals regularly come through Davis, Sacramento, and other Northern California communities.

"And we've had our share of almost-serious accidents," Garamendi said.

He is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill that would require new railroad safety standards.

"This rail safety bill covers sensible things," Garamendi said. "It's not complex, but it is very, very important."

It would mandate having at least two crew members on board trains. It also requires railroads to install defect detectors that can spot mechanical problems, and it would force railroads to fund more hazmat training for first responders.

"Too often, firefighters arrive at train derailments with limited information and limited training," Kelly said.

Penalties for safety violations would also be increased.

The Association of American Railroads says there's no proven safety benefit to justify the cost of requiring two crew members. They oppose these kinds of regulations and want to adopt modern technologies to enhance safety benefits.

But bill supporters say more work needs to be done to protect communities from any more railway disasters.

The authors of the bill are trying to get it included in a vote for the new federal surface transportation reauthorization act.