Police investigate after-school fight, shooting in Fairfield High parking lot

An after-school fight in the parking lot of Fairfield High escalated into gunfire Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Fairfield Police Department said on social media that officers responded around 3:34 p.m. to the campus after receiving reports of what had happened.

Preliminary investigations indicate that "at least one gunshot was fired at an occupied vehicle" involved in the incident, police said. Authorities say there are no known injuries. There were no reports by police of anyone being detained.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to the Fairfield Police Department about whether all the involved parties were students, but we have not immediately heard back.

Police emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to students or to after-school activities on campus.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.