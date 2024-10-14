African American history museum in Sacramento in jeopardy of closing after losing grant

Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum makes desperate plea for funding help after losing grant

SACRAMENTO — The only museum in Sacramento showcasing African American history is in jeopardy of closing after losing critical grant funding.

The Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum put out a call to action asking for donations to keep their doors open and their many community events funded.

Kelly Keys is a longtime supporter of the museum and says it's not only a vital piece of the south Sacramento community but also the entire region.

"It's very important for the communities from the north to the south and west and east because all these kids get an opportunity to learn, to grow to learn to respect each other," Keys said. "You have kids that get to see something that they haven't seen before, get to do things like music and playing music."

They are open Wednesday by appointment only and Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The Sojourner Truth African Heritage Museum is located at 2251 Florin Rd. #126.