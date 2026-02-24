Ione Band of Miwok Indians opens new Acorn Ridge Casino in Amador County

Tuesday marks a big day in Amador County with a brand new casino officially opening its doors in Plymouth.

Acorn Ridge Casino opened its doors for the first time at 10 a.m. Officials expect over 100,000 people for opening day. That means traffic could get busy – especially along Highway 16 and 49

The casino team says they're ready.

"We are really just very excited," said Annie Amies, the casino's marketing director. "It will be pandemonium. We will have traffic control and CHP on site to make sure people get here safely, especially since we are planning for the storm in the area."

California Highway Patrol is also sending out a reminder about safety, warning visitors to not park along roadway shoulders. Any vehicles parked illegally could be cited or even towed.

And if a car is blocking traffic or creating a hazard, officers say it could be towed immediately.

"We are expecting that there will be lines, we are expecting that our parking lot will fill up to capacity. So if we can just ask everyone to be patient, with other drivers, [with] CHP, and [with] our security team," Amies said.

Bottom line, officials want everyone to enjoy the grand opening – but they're urging patience and awareness.