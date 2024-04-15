Pro-Palestinian protest blocks northbound lanes of I-880 in Oakland

Oakland police and CHP working to clear protesters chained across northbound lanes of I-880 Oakland police and CHP working to clear protesters chained across northbound lanes of I-880 02:27

Authorities were working to clear a pro-Palestinian protest that has closed all northbound lanes on I-880 in Oakland Monday morning, according to CHP.

CHP initially reported an accident at 23rd Ave. at around 6:15 a.m. blocking northbound lanes of the freeway, according to a sig-alert.

A short time later, KCBS Traffic posted on social media that there was additionally a protest in the area that blocked all northbound lanes.

ALL LANES ARE BLOCKED. NO ESTIMATED TIME OF OPENING. There is a protest here. No one is sure what they are protesting, but all lanes are blocked. Reports of barrels, people on lawn chairs sitting between the barrels, all in chains. #KCBSTraffic https://t.co/K98t3TDUif — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) April 15, 2024

The protest was in the area of 5th Ave., according to reports.

The post said there were reports of barrels in the roadway as well as people on lawn chairs sitting between the barrels that were all chained together. The post did not indicate what was being protested, but there were reports of a banner being displayed that read "A-15 Economic blockade for a free Palestine."

CHP confirmed there were about 15 protesters blocking northbound 880. Video from the area indicated that southbound lanes were not blocked, though traffic was slowing as cars passed the protest.

CHP and Oakland police officers were at the scene in force to respond to the protest and clear lanes.

Northbound 880 in Oakland is at a complete standstill from a Gaza protest that has blocked all lanes. Protestors have put barrels in the road, CHP is on scene. @KCBSAMFMTraffic @KCBSRadio pic.twitter.com/98Eg0xnUnb — Mike DeWald (@mike_dewald) April 15, 2024

As of shortly after 7 a.m., the back-up on I-880 was stretching from Oakland to San Leandro.

Video showed police working to cut through the chains and steel barrels that the protesters were linking arms through so they can safely be removed.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

The protest is the latest action by activists demonstrating to show their support for Palestinians amid the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Back in November, a large group of protesters shut down the westbound Bay Bridge as President Joe Biden and other world leaders visited the Bay Area for the APEC Summit. Last month, dozens of those protesters were able to reach a deal with a judge to avoid jail time.

A similar protest blocked traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge last February.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as detail emerge.