Team Coverage: Cease fire protesters shut down Golden Gate Bridge, I-880 in Oakland for hours More than two dozen people have been arrested after groups of pro-Palestinian protesters calling for a cease fire in Gaza shut down both the Golden Gate Bridge and Interstate 880 in Oakland on Monday. Wilson Walker and Itay Hod report. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv