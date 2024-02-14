A pro-Palestinian protest action briefly blocked all traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

Protesters stopped cars and stretched banners across the roadway denouncing Israel's bombing of Rafah in the Gaza Strip and demanding that the U.S. stop arming Israel.

Northbound and southbound traffic on the bridge was at a standstill as of 8 a.m.

Pro-Palestinian protesters block traffic on Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Feb. 14, 2024. Brooke Anderson

KCBS Radio reported the protest lasted for about 10 minutes before traffic began to move again in both directions, with significant delays.

#GoldenGateBridge -- All lanes should be open on #Highway101 across the span after a number of protestors stretched banners across traffic lanes. Big delays continue in both directions, but traffic is moving again. (Photo: @CaltransD4) #KCBSTraffic. pic.twitter.com/nykgWmdocR — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) February 14, 2024

There was no immediate word on any arrests.

In November, pro-Palestinian protesters blocked all westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge for hours during the morning commute. Some 80 demonstrators were arrested and more than a dozen vehicles used to block the lanes were towed.



This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.