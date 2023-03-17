ABC suspends liquor license of Modesto market after illegal gambling, drug investigation

MODESTO – A corner market in Modesto has had its liquor license suspended after an investigation into alleged illegal gambling and drugs at the business.

Alcoholic Beverage Control says they posted the Notice of Suspension at West Side Market along Maze Boulevard on Thursday.

Agents with ABC reportedly uncovered evidence of illegal gambling and narcotics during an investigation of the business. The agents seized around 8 pounds of marijuana, packing material, and other items suspected to have been used to help the illegal gambling operation.

West Side Market's ABC license is now suspended indefinitely – and could be revoked if it's not transferred to a different owner within 180 days, the agency says.